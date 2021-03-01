Oakmark International Fund Buys Bayer AG, Roche Holding AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells BNP Paribas, Baidu Inc, CNH Industrial NV

Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Bayer AG, Roche Holding AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Novartis AG, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, sells BNP Paribas, Baidu Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Publicis Groupe SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2020Q4, Oakmark International Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $25.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Glencore PLC (GLEN) - 403,000,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 2,147,483,647 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 461,376,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80% Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN) - 83,206,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Daimler AG (DAI) - 14,138,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $295.2 and $322.6, with an estimated average price of $308.24. The stock is now traded at around $303.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 579,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International LP. The purchase prices were between $68.11 and $79.78, with an estimated average price of $75.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,560,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Bayer AG by 113.26%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 16,325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $69.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,720,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Novartis AG by 154.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $83.65, with an estimated average price of $79.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,480,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 134.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.39 and $1.35, with an estimated average price of $0.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.077000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 197,183,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Allianz SE by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $150.46 and $202.6, with an estimated average price of $182.87. The stock is now traded at around $199.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,237,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,566,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ferguson PLC. The sale prices were between $77.22 and $90.04, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in BNP Paribas by 24.1%. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Oakmark International Fund still held 18,815,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 23.6%. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Oakmark International Fund still held 74,549,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 40.45%. The sale prices were between $79.93 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Oakmark International Fund still held 2,949,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Publicis Groupe SA by 31.4%. The sale prices were between $27.48 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $35.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Oakmark International Fund still held 9,630,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in G4S PLC by 46.59%. The sale prices were between $2.01 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.27. The stock is now traded at around $2.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Oakmark International Fund still held 62,133,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA by 38.21%. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $54.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Oakmark International Fund still held 3,741,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.