>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Oakmark International Fund Buys Bayer AG, Roche Holding AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells BNP Paribas, Baidu Inc, CNH Industrial NV

March 01, 2021 | About: BAYN +0% FME +0% NOVN +14.08% RR. +0% ALV +3.14% LBTYA -0.02% RO +0% QSP.UN +0% BNP +0% CNHI +1.42% RYA +0%

Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Bayer AG, Roche Holding AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Novartis AG, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, sells BNP Paribas, Baidu Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Publicis Groupe SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2020Q4, Oakmark International Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $25.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Herro's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+herro/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Herro
  1. Glencore PLC (GLEN) - 403,000,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
  2. Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 2,147,483,647 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 461,376,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  4. Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN) - 83,206,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
  5. Daimler AG (DAI) - 14,138,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RO)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $295.2 and $322.6, with an estimated average price of $308.24. The stock is now traded at around $303.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 579,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International LP (QSP.UN)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International LP. The purchase prices were between $68.11 and $79.78, with an estimated average price of $75.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,560,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bayer AG (BAYN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Bayer AG by 113.26%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 16,325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $69.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,720,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NOVN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Novartis AG by 154.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $83.65, with an estimated average price of $79.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,480,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 134.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.39 and $1.35, with an estimated average price of $0.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.077000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 197,183,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Allianz SE (ALV)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Allianz SE by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $150.46 and $202.6, with an estimated average price of $182.87. The stock is now traded at around $199.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,237,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,566,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Sold Out: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ferguson PLC. The sale prices were between $77.22 and $90.04, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Reduced: BNP Paribas (BNP)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in BNP Paribas by 24.1%. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Oakmark International Fund still held 18,815,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 23.6%. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Oakmark International Fund still held 74,549,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 40.45%. The sale prices were between $79.93 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Oakmark International Fund still held 2,949,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Publicis Groupe SA (PUB)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Publicis Groupe SA by 31.4%. The sale prices were between $27.48 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $35.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Oakmark International Fund still held 9,630,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: G4S PLC (GFS)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in G4S PLC by 46.59%. The sale prices were between $2.01 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.27. The stock is now traded at around $2.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Oakmark International Fund still held 62,133,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA by 38.21%. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $54.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Oakmark International Fund still held 3,741,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Herro. Also check out:

1. David Herro's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Herro's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Herro's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Herro keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)