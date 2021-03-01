>
Articles 

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Owens-Corning Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Viatris Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Bank of America Corp

March 01, 2021 | About: OC +2.3% BKR +2.04% VTRS -0.88% OMC +3.38% JPM +2.26% CRTO +1.4% SPR +8.24% MAR +0.27% MHK +2.73% SABR -1.7% KC +3.6% DDD +8.23% Y +0.94%

London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Owens-Corning Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Viatris Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Baidu Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Bank of America Corp, Yandex NV, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q4, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 940,111 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.3%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 3,035,238 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 807,717 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59%
  4. Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,525,152 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 573.00%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 38,082 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 145,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 573.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,525,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 534.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 3,305,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1014.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 486,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 1316.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 141,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 142,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Criteo SA (CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Criteo SA by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 566,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $88.82 and $140.08, with an estimated average price of $112.28.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12.

Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.36.



