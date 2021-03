Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Scientific Games Corp, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia

Investment company Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Scientific Games Corp, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Taubman Centers Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund. As of 2020Q4, Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owns 1398 stocks with a total value of $37.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 8,748,061 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.31% SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 14,334,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 514.14% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 10,273,100 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1215.38% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,415,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 850.93% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,828,266 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.12%

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $320.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $92.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $89.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1215.38%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 10,273,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 514.14%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 14,334,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 850.93%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 5,415,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $389.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 8,748,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2386.67%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 7,460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 478.72%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $159.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 5,440,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.