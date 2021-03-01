Phocas Financial Corp. Buys TPI Composites Inc, Kohl's Corp, APi Group Corp, Sells TopBuild Corp, ABM Industries Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc

Alameda, CA, based Investment company Phocas Financial Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys TPI Composites Inc, Kohl's Corp, APi Group Corp, Ferro Corp, Unisys Corp, sells TopBuild Corp, ABM Industries Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, Verint Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phocas Financial Corp.. As of 2020Q4, Phocas Financial Corp. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 398,268 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.68% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 168,040 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 586,624 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) - 153,014 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 194,450 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72%

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 156,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 302,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 366,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 233,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $24.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 157,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 179,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 124.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 398,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Avient Corp by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 187,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc by 77.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 378,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Methode Electronics Inc by 70.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 151,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 550,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Hub Group Inc by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $54.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.73 and $41.11, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.27, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $34.21, with an estimated average price of $28.45.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $79.67.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $92.22, with an estimated average price of $80.51.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $31.91.