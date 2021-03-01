>
SuRo Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:SSSS -0.69%

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 323-794-2093, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 866-548-4713. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 1988157. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on March 17, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 1988157.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact

SuRo Capital Corp.
(650) 235-4769
[email protected]

Media Contact

Bill Douglass
Gotham Communications, LLC
[email protected]


