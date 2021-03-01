>
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: TSX:FFH +0.27%

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313March 31, 2021March 15, 2021

















Series D0.20090March 30, 2021
Series E0.198938March 31, 2021
Series F0.13987March 30, 2021
Series G0.185125March 31, 2021
Series H0.16453March 30, 2021
Series I0.207938March 31, 2021
Series J0.18240March 30, 2021
Series K0.291938March 31, 2021
Series M0.312688March 31, 2021

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2021 to June 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D0.803543.223010.20089
Series F0.556722.233010.13918
Series H0.656452.633010.16411
Series J0.728752.923010.18219

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
(416) 367-4941




