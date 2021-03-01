>
Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) President and CEO Kevin T Longe Sold $538,183 of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: BOOM +2.27%

President and CEO of Dmc Global Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Longe (insider trades) sold 8,417 shares of BOOM on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $63.94 a share. The total sale was $538,183.

DMC Global Inc operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. DMC Global Inc has a market cap of $991.377 million; its shares were traded at around $64.420000 with and P/S ratio of 4.17. The dividend yield of DMC Global Inc stocks is 0.20%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with DMC Global Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin T Longe sold 8,417 shares of BOOM stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $63.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of BOOM stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $63.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.
  • CFO Michael Kuta sold 556 shares of BOOM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Michelle H Shepston sold 1,461 shares of BOOM stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.
  • Director Robert A Cohen sold 10,001 shares of BOOM stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.36% since.
  • Director David C Aldous sold 2,000 shares of BOOM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $65.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.69% since.
  • Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 30,000 shares of BOOM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $64.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

