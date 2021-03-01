>
Kla Corp (KLAC) EVP & CFO Bren D. Higgins Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: KLAC +4.74%

EVP & CFO of Kla Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bren D. Higgins (insider trades) sold 3,795 shares of KLAC on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $322.69 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

KLA-Tencor Corp designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The company also provides systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology. KLA Corp has a market cap of $50.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $325.990000 with a P/E ratio of 37.23 and P/S ratio of 8.39. The dividend yield of KLA Corp stocks is 1.10%. KLA Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated KLA Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with KLA Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Richard P Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLAC stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $301.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.09% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of KLAC stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $322.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella sold 274 shares of KLAC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $329.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLAC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $300.9. The price of the stock has increased by 8.34% since.
  • Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,431 shares of KLAC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $288.46. The price of the stock has increased by 13.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KLAC, click here

.

