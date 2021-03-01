Trinseo Sa (TSE) EVP and CFO David Phillip Stasse Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Trinseo Sa (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Phillip Stasse (insider trades) sold 16,546 shares of TSE on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $65.45 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Trinseo SA operates in the rubber and plastic industry. It manufactures and markets emulsion polymers and plastics, including various specialty and technologically differentiated products. The majority of revenue comes from Europe. Trinseo SA has a market cap of $2.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.390000 with a P/E ratio of 433.70 and P/S ratio of 0.88. The dividend yield of Trinseo SA stocks is 1.85%. Trinseo SA had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Trinseo SA. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO David Phillip Stasse sold 16,546 shares of TSE stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.45. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of TSE stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.51. The price of the stock has increased by 5.92% since.

VP, CAO and Global Controller Bernard M Skeete sold 2,674 shares of TSE stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $64.81. The price of the stock has increased by 7.07% since.

SVP, CLO, CCO & Corp. Sec. Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of TSE stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $65.22. The price of the stock has increased by 6.39% since.

Vice President and Treasurer Ryan J Leib sold 6,273 shares of TSE stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.36. The price of the stock has increased by 6.17% since.

Director Jeffrey J Cote sold 5,000 shares of TSE stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.82. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSE, click here