Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sold $4.5 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: INSP +7.07%

CFO of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Buchholz (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of INSP on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $225.74 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc has a market cap of $6.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $249.250000 with and P/S ratio of 56.82. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Inspire Medical Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Richard Buchholz sold 20,000 shares of INSP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $225.74. The price of the stock has increased by 10.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Human Resources Steven Jandrich sold 10,000 shares of INSP stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $235. The price of the stock has increased by 6.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INSP, click here

.

