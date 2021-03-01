Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sold $4.5 million of Shares

CFO of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Buchholz (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of INSP on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $225.74 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.
Inspire Medical Systems Inc has a market cap of $6.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $249.250000 with and P/S ratio of 56.82. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Inspire Medical Systems Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Richard Buchholz sold 20,000 shares of INSP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $225.74. The price of the stock has increased by 10.41% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with INSP. Click here to check it out.
- INSP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of INSP
- Peter Lynch Chart of INSP
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- VP, Human Resources Steven Jandrich sold 10,000 shares of INSP stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $235. The price of the stock has increased by 6.06% since.
For the complete insider trading history of INSP, click here.