Bancfirst Corp (BANF) President and CEO and Director David E Rainbolt Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO and Director of Bancfirst Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David E Rainbolt (insider trades) sold 16,996 shares of BANF on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $65.8 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

BancFirst Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail & commercial banking services; It also offers trust services & acts as executor, administrator, trustee, transfer agent & provides item processing, research & other fiduciary services. BancFirst Corp has a market cap of $2.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.390000 with a P/E ratio of 22.12 and P/S ratio of 5.02. The dividend yield of BancFirst Corp stocks is 1.97%. GuruFocus rated BancFirst Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with BancFirst Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 16,996 shares of BANF stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $65.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 4,713 shares of BANF stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $65.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.

President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 9,280 shares of BANF stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 36,046 shares of BANF stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $66.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of BANF stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of BANF stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $65.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

10% Owner Bank Partners Lp Bf sold 16,996 shares of BANF stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $65.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

10% Owner Street Banking Partners L Main sold 16,996 shares of BANF stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $65.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

10% Owner Street Banking Partners L Main sold 4,713 shares of BANF stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $65.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.

10% Owner Bank Partners Lp Bf sold 4,713 shares of BANF stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $65.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.

