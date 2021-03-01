>
Gray Television Inc (GTN) EVP Chief L & D Officer Kevin Paul Latek Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: GTN +4.96%

EVP Chief L & D Officer of Gray Television Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Paul Latek (insider trades) sold 59,024 shares of GTN on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $19.49 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Gray Television Inc is a television broadcast company which owns and operates television stations and digital assets in United States. Gray Television Inc has a market cap of $1.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.050000 with a P/E ratio of 7.99 and P/S ratio of 0.85. Gray Television Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Gray Television Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Gray Television Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Chief L & D Officer Kevin Paul Latek sold 59,024 shares of GTN stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $19.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GTN, click here

.

