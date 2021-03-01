>
Jana Partners Llc Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Treehouse Foods Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Callaway Golf Co, HD Supply Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST

March 01, 2021 | About: EHC -0.62% LH +0.66% THS +0.08% TGNA -0.99% GRA +2.09% ELY +3.72% HDS +0% BCO +3.72%

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Treehouse Foods Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Tegna Inc, W R Grace, sells Callaway Golf Co, HD Supply Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Bloomin Brands Inc, The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jana Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jana Partners Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jana Partners's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jana+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jana Partners
  1. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 10,858,403 shares, 26.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Perspecta Inc (PRSP) - 15,286,875 shares, 24.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43%
  3. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 2,593,114 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.90%
  4. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 811,661 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 275,347 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.28%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)


Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 811,661 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)


Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 2,034,109 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)


Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,703,455 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)


Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 306,914 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 2,593,114 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41. Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86. Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

