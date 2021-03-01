Jana Partners Llc Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Treehouse Foods Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Callaway Golf Co, HD Supply Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Treehouse Foods Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Tegna Inc, W R Grace, sells Callaway Golf Co, HD Supply Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Bloomin Brands Inc, The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jana Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jana Partners Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LH, THS, TGNA, GRA,

LH, THS, TGNA, GRA, Added Positions: EHC, PRSP,

EHC, PRSP, Reduced Positions: SPY, BLMN, NEWR,

SPY, BLMN, NEWR, Sold Out: ELY, HDS, BCO,