SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PBCT, CTB, FRTA, and CUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each PBCT share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.81 based upon M&T's February 26, 2021 closing share price of $150.94. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CTB shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of CTB stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $57.00 based upon Goodyear's February 26, 2021 closing price of $16.81. If you own CTB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ctb/

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Quikrete Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FRTA shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash for each FRTA share they own. If you own FRTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/frta/

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

