Sherwin-Williams Announces Resignation of President and Chief Operating Officer

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) ("Sherwin-Williams" or the "Company") today announced that David B. Sewell, President and Chief Operating Officer, has notified the Company of his decision to resign effective as of the close of business on March 12, 2021, to become chief executive officer of another company outside of the coatings industry.

"We thank David for his many contributions to Sherwin-Williams over his 14 years with the Company, and we wish him much success in his future endeavors," said Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Morikis. "Our deep and experienced global team continues to move forward with great momentum, focused on delivering solutions to our customers and executing on initiatives that will drive sustained long-term success."

Mr. Sewell's Chief Operating Officer role will not be filled immediately. Mr. Morikis will serve as President in addition to his current role and assume Mr. Sewell's primary duties and responsibilities.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 Company-operated stores and facilities, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com .

