CVG Announces Participation In The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:CVGI +4.35%

PR Newswire

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 1, 2021

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.)

Mr. Bohnert will meet virtually with investors registered for the conference and a replay of the presentation will be available through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation material will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About CVG

CVG (through its subsidiaries) is a diversified industrial company and leading supplier of seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, wire harnesses, plastic parts, and mechanical assemblies for many markets including the following: trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-participation-in-the-jp-morgan-global-high-yield-and-leveraged-finance-conference-301237870.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.


