Parsons Awarded $2 Billion Ceiling Air Force Base Modernization Contract

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSN -1.15%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 1, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple award task order contract by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for architecture engineering capabilities, including design, construction management, and the restoration and modernization of Air Force Bases worldwide. The potential 10-year contract has a five-year base period and an option for an additional five years, worth a shared value of $2 billion across awardees.

"As the Department of Defense prepares for the base of the future, we're ready to deliver exceptional critical infrastructure expertise to modernize and sustain Air Force bases around the world," said Chris Alexander, executive vice president, and general manager of Parsons' engineered systems market. "We look forward to bringing best of market capabilities and advances in energy efficiency, climate resiliency, and application of renewable sources to maximize each installation's potential and drive overall mission success."

The Architect-Engineer (A-E) services for traditional title I, II, and other A-E services (A-E NEXT) contract is a follow-on to the AE13DCS contract that Parsons held with AFCEC for six years and continues the company's more than 60 years of support to the U.S. Air Force and a 30-year relationship with AFCEC.

To learn more about Parsons' federal critical infrastructure capabilities, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/capabilities/engineered-systems/

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedInand Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

