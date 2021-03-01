>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Aviat Networks to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15 - 17, 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:AVNW +10.88%

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Pete Smith, President and CEO; Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Fanneron, Vice President, Global Finance and Investor Relations will be attending the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, being held March 15-17th, and meeting on a one-on-one basis with investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.)

To schedule a meeting please contact your Roth representative.

About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Keith Fanneron
Vice President Global Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: (408) 941-7128
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-to-participate-in-the-virtual-33rd-annual-roth-conference-on-march-15--17-2021-301237726.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)