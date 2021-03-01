>
Articles 

Yalla Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021 Eastern Time

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:YALA +18.61%

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2021

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market open on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976

Access Code:

2117306

The replay will be accessible through March 22, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

10152895

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yallatech.ae/.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all of them to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yallatech.ae/.

Investor Relations Contact

Yalla Group Limited
Investor Relations
Kerry Gao – IR Director
Tel: +86-571-8980-7962
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalla-group-limited-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-15-2021-eastern-time-301237648.html

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited


