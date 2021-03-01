HAMPTON, N.H., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company is participating in the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 3, 2021. Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 9:10 am Eastern Time.

Planet Fitness is also participating in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on March 11, 2021. Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 2:45 pm Eastern Time.

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had approximately 13.5 million members and 2,124 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-announces-upcoming-conference-participation-301237759.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.