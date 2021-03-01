>
PRNewswire
Articles 

LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:LPSN +3.57%

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, announced today that it will participate at the following events:

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

Thursday, March 4
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Fireside presentation at 11:00 AM ET
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenter: John Collins, Chief Financial Officer

Wednesday, March 10
Jefferies Virtual Enterprise Communications Summit
Fireside presentation at 11:35 AM ET
Presenter: Rob LoCascio, Chief Executive Officer

Tuesday, March 16
33rd Annual Roth Conference
Fireside presentation at 9:00 AM ET
Hosting one-one-one meetings
Presenters: Rob LoCascio, Chief Executive Officer and John Collins, Chief Financial Officer

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.ir.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Idalia Rodriguez
[email protected]
212-609-4214

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-participate-at-investor-conferences-301237747.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.


