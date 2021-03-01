PR Newswire
BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2021
BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021.
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NYSE:DRH. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-declares-dividend-on-8-250-series-a-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-301237664.html
SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company