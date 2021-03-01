>
DiamondRock Hospitality Declares Dividend On 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:DRH -3.85%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-declares-dividend-on-8-250-series-a-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-301237664.html

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company


