Cimarex Announces Megan Hays as Vice President of Investor Relations

March 01, 2021

DENVER, March 1, 2021

DENVER, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that Megan Hays will join Cimarex as Vice President of Investor Relations. Megan joins Cimarex from Concho Resources Inc., where she most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Affairs. She has 15 years of experience in strategic communications, sustainability, corporate development and capital markets within the energy industry. Megan will report to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Burford.

Mr. Burford, said, "We are excited to have Megan join our team. She is an accomplished leader with a strong network of relationships across the financial community. Megan's experience in the industry – from strategy to sustainability – will make her a great addition to our company."

Megan earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Texas Christian University (TCU). Megan currently serves on the advisory board for TCU's Energy MBA program. Megan was a founding member of the Women's Energy Network (WEN) in North Texas and currently is a member of WEN in the Permian Basin.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

About Cimarex Energy

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


