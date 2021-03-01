>
Cno Financial Group Inc (CNO) EVP and General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: CNO +1.21%

EVP and General Counsel of Cno Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J. Zimpfer (insider trades) sold 51,290 shares of CNO on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $24.87 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. It develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. CNO Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $3.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.350000 with a P/E ratio of 11.44 and P/S ratio of 0.91. The dividend yield of CNO Financial Group Inc stocks is 1.94%. CNO Financial Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CNO Financial Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $24.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.
  • EVP, Chief Investment Officer Eric R Johnson sold 43,470 shares of CNO stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $24.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.
  • SVP & Chief Acctg Officer John R Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $24.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 51,290 shares of CNO stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $24.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CNO, click here

.

