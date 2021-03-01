Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) President and CEO Helen Torley Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helen Torley (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HALO on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $46.19 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.470000 with a P/E ratio of 51.64 and P/S ratio of 24.73. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of HALO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $47.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kenneth J Kelley sold 5,000 shares of HALO stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

SVP, Chief Technical Officer Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of HALO stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Director Kenneth J Kelley sold 5,000 shares of HALO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $48.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.43% since.

