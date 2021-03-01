Arconic Corp (ARNC) Executive VP & CFO Erick R Asmussen Bought $111,250 of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Arconic Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erick R Asmussen (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of ARNC on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $22.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $111,250.

Arconic Corp has a market cap of $2.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.990000 with and P/S ratio of 0.44. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Arconic Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of ARNC stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $22.52. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO Erick R Asmussen bought 5,000 shares of ARNC stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $22.25. The price of the stock has increased by 7.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CHRO Melissa M Miller bought 5,500 shares of ARNC stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $22.86. The price of the stock has increased by 4.94% since.

Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of ARNC stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $22.34. The price of the stock has increased by 7.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARNC, click here