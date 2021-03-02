>
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-66: High of 1540 ppm Intersection of 220ft (67.1 m) Averaging 1124 ppm of Lithium

March 02, 2021 | About: TSXV:NRM -5.19% OTCPK:NRVTF +1.7% FRA:N7R +6.43%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-66. The Company completed core hole CVZ-66 at a depth of 462 feet (140.8 m). An interval thickness of 220 ft (67.1 m) was intersected from 212 ft (64.6 m) to 432 ft (131.7 m).

"We are incredibly proud of our progress to date and in particular this phase of drilling. The current resource has been expanded exponentially by successfully drilling previously unexplored areas of the Zeus Property to depths of 500 ft and still ending in mineralization. As far as we are aware, these are some of the deepest and thickest high grade intersections encountered in Clayton Valley" comments Anita Algie, CFO and Director.

image-20210301191648-1.png

Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-66 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 432 ft (140.8 m) b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

Bore

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-66

1710311

142

152

670

CVZ-66

1710313

152

162

710

CVZ-66

1710314

162

172

810

CVZ-66

1710315

172

182

800

CVZ-66

1710316

182

192

760

CVZ-66

1710317

192

202

800

CVZ-66

1710319

202

212

700

CVZ-66

1710320

212

222

1120

CVZ-66

1710322

222

232

960

CVZ-66

1710323

232

242

900

CVZ-66

1710324

242

252

860

CVZ-66

1710325

252

262

1540

CVZ-66

1710326

262

272

1320

CVZ-66

1710327

272

282

1250

CVZ-66

1710328

282

292

1460

CVZ-66

1710329

292

302

1500

CVZ-66

1710330

302

312

1360

CVZ-66

1710331

312

322

1250

CVZ-66

1710332

322

332

1200

CVZ-66

1710333

332

342

1160

CVZ-66

1710334

342

352

1110

CVZ-66

1710335

352

362

1100

CVZ-66

1710336

362

372

1010

CVZ-66

1710338

372

382

910

CVZ-66

1710339

382

392

940

CVZ-66

1710340

392

402

990

CVZ-66

1710341

402

412

940

CVZ-66

1710342

412

422

830

CVZ-66

1710343

422

432

1020

CVZ-66

1710345

432

442

750

CVZ-66

1710346

442

452

580

CVZ-66

1710347

452

462

700

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-66 from surface to depth of 462 ft.

"I am very encouraged by the consistent thickness and grade of the claystones encountered in our Phase V drilling. While the color of the claystones may vary, the high lithium grades have been constant thus far and each drill hole is adding tens of millions of tons to Noram's next resource estimate", comments Brad Peek, consulting geologist on all five phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: https://www.accesswire.com/632857/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-66-High-of-1540-ppm-Intersection-of-220ft-671-m-Averaging-1124-ppm-of-Lithium

img.ashx?id=632857


