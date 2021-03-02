Epson Technology Helps Spark Family Creativity During National Craft Month

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple artistic actions like drawing, coloring, collaging, and painting fuel imagination at all ages, bringing people together through their creative expression for scrapbooking, room décor and other creative projects. With sales of arts and crafts equipment up 70 percent,1 the past year has seen a huge surge in crafting as families find a balance between screen time and real-world activities while sheltering in place. This year during National Craft Month, Epson is encouraging families to flex their creative muscles with personalized projects the whole family can enjoy.

"Crafting can drive family bonding by redirecting kids and adults away from on-screen activities to unleash their inner creativity through DIY projects," said Haol Yao, product manager, Consumer Imaging, Epson America. "From photo collage art to changing up room décor to seasonal projects and activities, Epson's Expression® printers offer a suite of creative tools that spark new ideas for easy at-home crafts to keep family imaginations high and screen time low."

To celebrate National Craft Month, Epson is encouraging families to swap screen time for craft hour by creating personalized projects with Epson printing technology, including:

- Custom Coloring Books: Tune into childhood nostalgia by designing and building your own coloring book using family photos or personal drawings. With the Epson Creative Print mobile app and compatible Epson Expression printers, simply select or scan the desired image, adjust the outline settings to fit your coloring needs, and print. Or download Epson's custom coloring pages here. Grab colored pencils, markers or crayons to settle down for an afternoon of coloring special family moments with the kids. Share the creative outcome with family near and far by mailing or scanning a copy of the finished coloring page to grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who make a cameo in the photo.

- DIY Photo Recipe Cards: Shelter in place has brought out the chefs in every household. Whether you are obsessed with the viral baked feta pasta or teaching the kids family recipes, your camera roll is sure to be full of snaps of favorite dishes. Turn those photos into inspirational recipe cards. A dedicated photo printer, like the Expression Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One® printer, delivers vibrant, bright prints to make your recipe cards look professional. Have each member of the family choose a photo of their favorite dish, print the image on a 5"x7" card, then write the recipe on the back for an extra personal touch. Organize the cards by category, such as main dishes, side dishes and dessert, and fasten with a ring, card stand or magnet so the whole family can tackle a recipe while cooking in the kitchen together.

- Seasonal DIY Décor: Turn the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and more into the ultimate work from home or school from home workspace with seasonal DIY décor. Changing up the scenery and layout of a room can make a big difference in your daily routine. From adding a seasonal planter with paper craft enhancements or using the collage feature in the Epson Creative Print mobile app and Epson's Expression Photo HD XP-15000 wide-format printer to create larger borderless prints up 13"x19," you can personalize your workspace with DIY wall art, crafts and more.

The Expression Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One printer and Expression Photo HD XP-15000 wide-format printer are available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers. For additional information on the Epson Creative Print app and compatible Epson printers, visit: www.epson.com/epson-connect-wireless-printing-creative-print-app.

