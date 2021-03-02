Callaway Golf Announces Chrome Soft X LS Golf Ball

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovation, today officially announced their new Chrome Soft X LS Golf Ball. It promotes low spin for max distance, with Tour level short game control, and expands the popular Chrome Soft Golf Ball lineup.

This new golf ball is especially suited for better players who want to "bomb it" off the tee, with a tremendous combination of long distance and a straight ball flight from their longer clubs. It's a 4-piece, single core construction that's engineered to increase speed through a SoftFast Core, a Dual Mantle System, and a refined urethane cover. The high-speed core design is significantly larger to create more distance through the bag, and it works with the mantle system to deliver high resilience and speed.

Chrome Soft X LS also promotes maximum greenside control from the thin proprietary urethane cover for high spin, low launch and excellent feel in your scoring clubs. Marc Leishman and Wesley Bryan are already using this ball on the PGA Tour, while players on the LPGA, European and Korn Ferry Tours are using it in competition as well. The Chrome Soft X LS will be available on March 18 at a retail price of $47.99 per dozen.

Chrome Soft Family

Callaway believes that their Chrome Soft family isn't just better, it's better for everyone. It includes Chrome Soft, the Company's #1 selling Tour ball with incredible distance, soft feel and short game control. Chrome Soft X is their #1 Ball on Tour for players like Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Phil Mickelson. And Chrome Soft X LS is a tremendous offering for low-handicap players who want to hit their longest, straightest drives and attack the pin.

You can visit www.callawaygolf.com to learn more about the Chrome Soft family, and find out which of these models is best suited for your game.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com , www.odysseygolf.com , www.ogio.com , www.travismathew.com , and www.jack-wolfskin.com .

CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf Company

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-announces-chrome-soft-x-ls-golf-ball-301238011.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf