Alfa Laval supplies marine pumping systems to large offshore wind farm

LUND, Sweden, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - will supply Framo pumping systems for foundations of Scotland's largest offshore wind farm project. It is the second order for pumping systems in this application and marks an important milestone as it applies the company's extensive experience from the offshore industry to renewable energy applications.

The order from Saipem, a global leader in engineering, drilling and construction in the energy and infrastructure sectors, comprises Alfa Laval Framo pumping systems. They will be used in a so-called suction bucket technology in the installation of Seagreen, Scotland's largest offshore wind park. Once finalized it will include 114 turbines producing 1075 MW to supply 1.3 million households with low-carbon energy. Framo pumping systems' suction (vacuum) technology will secure and safely anchor the wind turbine platforms to the seabed. The technology has been used to secure offshore oil platforms since the 1990s.

"This second order for our Framo pumping systems used in suction bucket foundations to wind farms is an important milestone for us as it cements our position in this application and takes our long-proven and validated technology from offshore oil platforms to renewable applications," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "Our knowledge and experience from delivering innovative and reliable products to the offshore industry is now also making a difference within renewable energy, to the benefit of our customers and the environment."

Did you know that... the Alfa Laval Framo technology, used in installation of the foundation of the wind turbines, works in a similar way as pumping water out of buckets which then creates a suction/vacuum pressing the `buckets' into the seabed?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-supplies-marine-pumping-systems-to-large-offshore-wind-farm,c3298481

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-supplies-marine-pumping-systems-to-large-offshore-wind-farm-301238198.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval