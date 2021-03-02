Strong February Sales For Kia Motors America

Seltos SUV Posts Best-Ever February Sales
IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021
IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced February sales of 48,062 units, including the first retail deliveries of the all-new 2022 Carnival MPV. Sales of light trucks have accounted for more than 60-percent of total volume for 28 consecutive months. The award-winning Telluride continues to defy industry convention with a 12-day average turn rate two years after arrival in showrooms.
"February saw positive advancements for the Kia brand on multiple fronts. The pace of new Sorento SUV sales continued to increase and J.D. Power named Kia the number one mass market brand in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The launch activities supporting both Sorento and the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival MPV have been instrumental to Kia's strong first quarter performance and contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in the year-to-date adjusted daily selling rate of over the same period last year. We are confident that momentum will continue with four all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle introductions scheduled for the remainder of the year."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF FEBRUARY
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rio
2,191
1,628
3,924
4,710
Forte
7,370
8,513
14,391
14,761
K5/Optima
6,218
5,760
11,661
11,937
Cadenza
46
192
101
389
Stinger
742
1,063
1,437
1,806
K900
14
23
34
49
Soul
4,915
5,816
10,292
11,346
Niro
1,296
1,951
2,558
3,521
Seltos
5,297
2,798
10,289
2,892
Sportage
7,033
7,934
12,946
14,675
Sorento
5,730
6,875
11,032
12,345
Telluride
6,637
6,754
13,263
11,673
Carnival/Sedona
573
1,416
1,083
2,428
Total
48,062
52,177
93,027
92,532
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strong-february-sales-for-kia-motors-america-301238180.html
