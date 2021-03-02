Strong February Sales For Kia Motors America

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced February sales of 48,062 units, including the first retail deliveries of the all-new 2022 Carnival MPV. Sales of light trucks have accounted for more than 60-percent of total volume for 28 consecutive months. The award-winning Telluride continues to defy industry convention with a 12-day average turn rate two years after arrival in showrooms.

"February saw positive advancements for the Kia brand on multiple fronts. The pace of new Sorento SUV sales continued to increase and J.D. Power named Kia the number one mass market brand in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The launch activities supporting both Sorento and the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival MPV have been instrumental to Kia's strong first quarter performance and contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in the year-to-date adjusted daily selling rate of over the same period last year. We are confident that momentum will continue with four all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle introductions scheduled for the remainder of the year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF FEBRUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,191 1,628 3,924 4,710 Forte 7,370 8,513 14,391 14,761 K5/Optima 6,218 5,760 11,661 11,937 Cadenza 46 192 101 389 Stinger 742 1,063 1,437 1,806 K900 14 23 34 49 Soul 4,915 5,816 10,292 11,346 Niro 1,296 1,951 2,558 3,521 Seltos 5,297 2,798 10,289 2,892 Sportage 7,033 7,934 12,946 14,675 Sorento 5,730 6,875 11,032 12,345 Telluride 6,637 6,754 13,263 11,673 Carnival/Sedona 573 1,416 1,083 2,428 Total 48,062 52,177 93,027 92,532

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strong-february-sales-for-kia-motors-america-301238180.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America