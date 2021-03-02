>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Micro-Measurements' New Portable Strain Gage Welding Unit Is Capable of 60 Welds per Minute Making it One of the Fastest Tools of Its Kind

March 02, 2021 | About: VPG +4.7%

The Model 700B welder is lightweight and is powered by longer life rechargeable batteries

MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro-Measurements®, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) brand, today announced its Model 700B welder unit -- a portable, lightweight instrument ideal for installing weldable strain gages and temperature sensors to metallic surfaces in difficult industrial and outdoor field environments.

A key enhancement of the 700B is its use of commercially available Lithium-ion batteries that are easily replaced in the field and which can handle 1500 welds (@30 joules) on a single charge (equivalent to welding around 30 linear weldable gage). The lightweight unit, which weighs approximately 8.3 lb. (3.77 Kg), is ideal for field operation, solving the main limitations of other portable spot welders currently on the market. The unit can also be used to weld small thermocouples and light-gauge metal.

Ron Zukerman, Worldwide Director of Sales & Marketing for Micro-Measurements, said: “The Model 700B enhances Micro-Measurements’ broad portfolio of weldable gages which are suitable for all types of applications and environments. These gages include encapsulated, sealed and high-temperature versions of Micro-Measurements’ CEA, LWK, LEA , LZN and LZE families of products. Because they are spot-welded rather than adhesively bonded, weldable sensors can be readily installed using the Model 700B in field applications under a wide variety of weather conditions.”

The welding energy of the Model 700B can be easily set by the user from 10 up to 60 Joules with capability of up to 60 welds per minute, making it one of the fastest tools of its kind. Whether working suspended under a structure or in a production plant, the 700B is easy to clip onto a harness or to carry around remote job sites. It is especially ideal for working from rope access, aerial lifts, or in a laboratory setting. ​

The 700B kit and options include:

  • 700B Spot welder
  • Welding Handle assembly
  • Grounding cables (with mechanical and magnetic clamps)
  • Welding tips
  • Lithium-ion batteries and battery charger
  • Ballistic Nylon work bag (optional)
  • Rugged Transit Case (optional)

For more information about the Model 700B, as well as technical support, see us at https://micro-measurements.com/700b or follow Micro-Measurements® at www.strainblog.com or on twitter @strain_gage.

About Micro-Measurements
Micro-Measurements, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) brand, is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurement. Micro-Measurements offers a full complement of strain gages, PhotoStress® equipment and coatings, data acquisition systems, and supplies necessary to obtain accurate, reliable stress data. Our products are used throughout the industrialized world — both in the practice of stress measurements analysis and as the sensing elements in a wide variety of transducers for measuring physical variables (weight, force, torque, pressure, etc.).

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Micro-Measurements and PhotoStress are registered trademarks of VPG

MORE INFORMATION

Contact:
Yuval Hernik
Vishay Precision Group
Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/466b61e0-7a9e-49c0-8212-d62f286d3973

