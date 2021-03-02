>
Evelo Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

March 02, 2021 | About: EVLO -0.9%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and discuss business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-795-3242 (domestic) or 409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 3094547. A live webcast of the event will also be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on SINTAX with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
[email protected]

