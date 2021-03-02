LIONSGATE AND STARZ CLOSE MULTIYEAR THEATRICAL OUTPUT AGREEMENT FOR LIONSGATE AND SUMMIT LABEL FILMS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and premium subscription platform STARZ have closed a multiyear exclusive first window output deal for all theatrically released Lionsgate and Summit label films when current agreements expire at the end of 2021 and end of 2022, respectively, the two companies announced today.

The agreement will bring to STARZ such blockbuster franchises as JOHN WICK, starring Keanu Reeves, BORDERLANDS, based on the best-selling video game franchise, directed by Eli Roth and starring a world-class cast including Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black, WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY, featuring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson in the follow-up to Lionsgate's breakout box office phenomenon, Kelly Fremon Craig's ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET, produced by Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks and adapted from the beloved Judy Blume classic, and The Hunger Games prequel based on Suzanne Collins' runaway bestseller THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES, to be helmed by Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence and produced by Nina Jacobson. Future installments of the SAW franchise will also be included under the deal.

"This agreement is the next logical step in capitalizing on the combination of our two companies," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "It gives our brands and franchises an exciting new platform home, accelerates the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and will support STARZ's continued growth into one of the world's leading premium subscription platforms."

"We're pleased to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Lionsgate's highly anticipated films featuring some of today's biggest stars," said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for Starz. "Combining our strong slate of original programming focused on narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences with Lionsgate's diverse pipeline of both commercially successful and critically acclaimed franchises further enhances the value proposition we bring to our subscribers and partners."

"We are immensely proud of our exciting, commercially broad and creatively varied film slate," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake. "With a focus on attracting A-list storytellers and stars to collaborate on a slate filled with big branded entertainment, Lionsgate's content strategy amplifies and aligns perfectly with STARZ's premium high-end programming. This deal is a win for moviegoers as our films find an even broader post-theatrical audience on STARZ's streaming and traditional platforms."

"Demand for movies has never been greater, and this agreement has significant benefits for our Company, our consumers and our partners," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. "It represents a great opportunity to continue monetizing our robust theatrical slate while supporting the continued strong growth of STARZ."

STARZ is a premium global subscription platform with 28 million subscribers, more than half of whom are streaming subscribers. It offers subscribers more than 7,500 premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies, and other popular programming. It recently launched its vanguard #TakeTheLead initiative highlighting its leadership in streaming premium content that spotlights a spectrum of women both in front of and behind the camera for audiences worldwide.

About Starz

Starz (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is the global media company taking the lead in streaming premium content that spotlights a spectrum of women both in front of and behind the camera for audiences worldwide. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, as well as the proprietary and highly-rated STARZ app. In 2018 Starz launched its Starzplay international premium streaming platform and, coupled with its Starz Play Arabia venture, has since expanded its global footprint into 50 countries throughout Europe, Latin America, Canada, Japan and India. The essential complement to any subscription platform, STARZ and Starzplay are available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies around the world. Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.

About Lionsgate

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

