Kia Among Brands With Most 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus And Top Safety Pick Vehicles With Eight Awards

March 02, 2021 | About: XKRX:000270 +3.12%

K5 Receives Top Safety Pick Plus designation; Seltos Named a Top Safety Pick

- All-new K5 built after November 2020 earns 2021 IIHS TSP Plus rating

- Seltos built after August 2020 earns 2021 IIHS TSP rating, when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

- Newly awarded vehicles join Telluride, Sorento, Sportage, Soul, Stinger and Forte in Kia's stable of TSP Plus/TSP models

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall number of Kia vehicles to receive an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) and Top Safety Pick (TSP) award has increased to eight. The IIHS recently awarded TSP+ to the all-new K5 sedan, which received "Good" ratings in the IIHS crashworthiness tests. The popular-selling Seltos also received TSP status.

Kia among brands with most 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and Top Safety Pick vehicles with eight awards.

K5 receives Top Safety Pick Plus designation; Seltos named a Top Safety Pick.

"While we continue to raise the bar in terms of design, value, and technology, safety is always at the forefront," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "These newest safety accolades validate our relentless pursuit of improvement and advancement, and are a complement to recent initial quality and dependability awards to solidify our position as a leader in mobility."

To qualify for a 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests – as well as an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard "Acceptable" or "Good" rated headlights.

About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia Motors America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-among-brands-with-most-2021-iihs-top-safety-pick-plus-and-top-safety-pick-vehicles-with-eight-awards-301238259.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America


