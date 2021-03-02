>
Sundial Growers to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 17, 2021

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:SNDL +1.5%

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2021

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") announced today that it will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after market close on March 17, 2021.

Sundial Growers Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)

Following the release of its full year and fourth quarter financial results, Sundial will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. MST) on March 18, 2021.

WEBCAST ACCESS

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the following link:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/sundialgrowers20210318.html

REPLAY

The webcast archive will be available for three months via the link provided above. A telephone replay will be available for one month. To access the replay dial:
Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 or International Toll: +1-604-638-9010
When prompted, enter Replay Access Code: 6336#

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL".

Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total space.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundial-growers-to-announce-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-march-17-2021-301238226.html

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.


