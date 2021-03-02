>
AI/ML's CEO Appointed to Advisory Board of ST Innovations

March 02, 2021 | About: XCNQ:AIML -0.93%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 2, 2021

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that Randy Duguay, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc. was appointed to the University of Alberta's ST Innovations Advisory Board in order to provide input and guidance regarding the commercialization of new technologies in the field of digital health innovations.

"The addition of Randy Duguay to this prestigious advisory board is mutually beneficial" said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Randy is able to share his wealth of expertise and experience in the field of digital health by mentoring and advising others, while simultaneously leveraging the human and technological resources of ST Innovations to the benefit of AI/ML Innovations."

ST Innovations, the business arm of the University of Alberta's SMART Network, is Alberta's leading R&D services organization, connecting entrepreneurs with world-class researchers in support of the latest innovation and R&D. Combining a leading research network, specialized equipment and market insights, ST Innovations is a health technology development center focused on accelerating innovative health ideas at every stage by providing customized services which identify and remove barriers to the health innovation development process. (https://stinnovations.ca/)

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected].

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.
AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge
Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected].

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aimls-ceo-appointed-to-advisory-board-of-st-innovations-301238364.html

SOURCE AI/ML Innovations Inc.


