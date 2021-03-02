B. Braun Avitum AG and CytoSorbents Corporation Announce Global Co-Marketing Agreement to Promote the OMNI® Continuous Blood Purification Platform with CytoSorb®

MELSUNGEN, Germany and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Avitum AG, a leading manufacturer of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services and CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation, announce the launch of a global co-marketing agreement to promote the use of CytoSorb® with B. Braun's latest OMNI® continuous blood purification platform and OMNIset® Plus bloodline set (set version 3.0 or higher).

The CytoSorb® adsorber is used in critical care for the extracorporeal removal of cytokines and inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream and can be operated with the B. Braun OMNI® acute dialysis machine. B. Braun will supply the market with the OMNI® and OMNIset® Plus while CytoSorbents and its network of direct sales, strategic partners, and distributors will continue to supply the market with CytoSorb®. CytoSorb® is CE Mark certified and distributed in 67 countries worldwide.

Dr. Holger Seeberg, Member of the Management Board of B. Braun Avitum commented, "We are excited to announce this co-marketing agreement with CytoSorbents. Through this collaboration, we want to provide physicians and medical centers with one of the most promising ways to control deadly inflammation with one of the most capable blood purification platforms available in critical care today."

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "We are delighted to add B. Braun, a trusted global organization and leading player in renal replacement therapy and intensive care medicine, to the CytoSorbents partner network. B. Braun's OMNI® platform is an elegant and powerful machine, providing physicians the flexibility to use CytoSorb® to treat patients suffering from a wide range of deadly conditions in the intensive care unit."

Mr. Chris Cramer, Vice President of Business Development at CytoSorbents added, "We are very excited to begin this new partnership with B. Braun, a world class company. We believe there are many synergies to this partnership and we plan to work closely with B. Braun's global commercial organization to expand the combined use of CytoSorb®, a leading treatment of cytokine storm, with B. Braun's latest extracorporeal platform, the OMNI® and OMNIset® Plus bloodline set, to help patients around the world."

This global co-marketing agreement applies to the countries where both products are registered (US market is specifically excluded). Financial terms of this agreement have not been disclosed.

About B. Braun

B. Braun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With 64,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services for users around the world. In 2019, the Group generated sales of €7.5 billion. Every service provided by B. Braun incorporates its entire expertise and the company's deep understanding of users' needs. In developing its products, product systems and services, B. Braun acts like a sparring partner. A companion who promotes developments through constructive dialog and the motivation to improve things. With its constantly growing portfolio of effective medical care solutions, B. Braun makes a substantial contribution towards protecting and improving people's health.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 67 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death is extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb® is also being used during and after cardiac surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. CytoSorb® has been used in more than 121,000 human treatments to date. CytoSorb® has received CE-Mark label expansions for the removal of bilirubin (liver disease), myoglobin (trauma) and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb® has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in critically ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure, in defined circumstances. CytoSorb® has also been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $38 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and multiple applications pending, including ECOS-300CY™, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ™, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

