Australis Q3 2021 Conference Call

Management Will Host Conference Call Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 10am ET

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") is hosting a conference call today at 10:00pm ET to discuss its Q3 2021 financial results (see press release March 1, 2021) as well as the go forward business.

Conference call details





Canada: 1.416.764.8659 North American Toll Free: 1.888.664.6392 Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/37Rhatx Confirmation #: 36589903

A replay of the call will be available until March 9, 2021. The replay can be accessed as follows:



Encore Replay Canada: 1.416.764.8677 Encore Replay North American Toll Free: 1.888.390.0541 Encore Replay Entry Code: 589903#







A recording of the call will be made available on the Company's website www.ausa-corp.com

About AUSA

AUSA is implementing a growth strategy towards establishing a highly competitive and profitable MSO in the U.S. and global cannabis markets. AUSA is in the process of closing a transaction to acquire 51% ownership of ALPS, the world's premier design, construction management, commissioning and post commissioning consultancy for horticultural crops, such as cannabis, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms and algae. The Company will also hold an option for the acquisition of the remaining 49% of ALPS. AUSA is currently working towards the closing of a transaction whereby it will acquire 100% of the membership interest in Green Therapeutics LLC, an award-winning MSO with operations in Nevada, Missouri and Oklahoma. Through GT and ALPS, the Company believes it will be able to secure low-cost access to cannabis biomass to fuel the scale up of its award-winning brands across the U.S. and global cannabis markets. AUSA's other business and assets include investments in Cocoon, Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green, Folium Biosciences, and land assets in Washington and Michigan.

The Company's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

