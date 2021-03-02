StoneX Acquires Equity Stake in Diversity Broker, Tigress Financial Partners

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) (StoneX or "the Company") today announced that it has purchased a minority stake in Tigress Financial Partners. This transaction marks an investment of cash, infrastructure and global products into the nation's only disabled and woman-owned investment firm. The closing of this transaction is subject to limited conditions including regulatory approval.

Tigress Financial Partners LLC was founded in 2011 by Wall Street veteran Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq. Under Ms. DiBartolo's leadership, Tigress has evolved into a premier diversity SEC/FINRA registered full-service broker dealer providing services in capital markets underwriting, investment banking, equity research, global debt and equity securities sales and trading, and investor services including global wealth management and asset management. In partnership with StoneX, Tigress and its clients will now be able to benefit from StoneX's global reach, broad product range, and best-in-class technology. The terms of the deal are not material to StoneX Group Inc.

Alexandra Selby, Managing Director and Head of Agency Debt Sales for StoneX Financial Inc. commented on the news, "It's a privilege to partner with such a proven leader in the Minority & Woman-Owned Brokerage space. Tigress' capabilities and unique relationships are complementary to our existing Equities and Fixed Income businesses, and we believe both legacy and new clients of Tigress will benefit from the enhanced product offering, cutting edge technology, and capital support that StoneX brings."

Cynthia DiBartolo, CEO of Tigress Financial Partners said, "This transaction opens up a host of new doors for our legacy client base and allows Tigress to leap into new markets and products faster than we previously could have imagined. Of key importance to us, was that StoneX has demonstrated a strong corporate culture. They are committed to accelerating progress in both equality of opportunity and women's empowerment, which are central to StoneX's business growth and their social impact; as such they are the ideal partner to propel the Tigress business and mission."

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

For further information about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/

About Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners is the nation's only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management. Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a national certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Member FINRA, SEC and MSRB. For further information about Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: https://www.tigressfp.com/

