Suburban Propane Announces New Executive-Level Position Focused on Strategic Growth Initiatives in the Renewable Energy Space

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) ("Suburban"), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today announced the creation of a new executive-level position of Vice President, Strategic Initiatives – Renewable Energy, in support of its Go Green with Suburban Propane corporate pillar and its commitment to invest in clean energy solutions. The new position will be responsible for supporting Suburban's long-term strategic growth and diversification initiatives through the identification, analysis and execution of transformative acquisitions, strategic partnerships or investments in renewable energy opportunities.

M. Douglas Dagan has joined Suburban to fill this new position after spending the past decade advising companies on the development of renewable energy projects, advocating for environmental and renewable energy policies, and supporting climate change strategies and initiatives through his association with local, national and international organizations including; the Natural Resources Defense Council, Clean Air Task Force and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Doug brings a unique perspective to Suburban, combining his background in chemistry and environmental management, a real passion for climate change science and policy, and experience in advocating for public policy that is supportive of renewable energy investments. He holds degrees from Middlebury College, Vermont Law School, and the Yale School of the Environment.

In announcing the new executive-level position, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Stivala commented, "In 2019, Suburban launched our Go Green with Suburban Propane corporate pillar with the dual-purpose of advocating for the clean attributes of traditional propane as part of the solution for the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and our commitment to invest in innovative solutions that can contribute to a sustainable energy future. Over the course of the last six months, we made great strides in advancing our strategic growth initiatives with the supply and distribution of renewable propane, and our investment in Oberon Fuels, a development-stage producer of a low carbon transportation fuel."

Mr. Stivala continued, "With the creation of this new role, which will report directly to me, Suburban will now have a dedicated resource focused on investment and business development opportunities in the growing renewable energy space. We are excited to welcome Doug into the Suburban Propane family, and look forward to his contributions toward our efforts to build out a renewable energy platform."

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

