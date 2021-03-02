Else Launches Branded Store on Amazon, due to Demand Surge

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company announces today that it has experienced a significant surge in online demand for its products and has launched its own Amazon Brand Store on Amazon.com. The new Else Nutrition online store front provides an improved user experience enabling seamless customer journeys in product purchase, alongside a growing product assortment while better communicating the Else brand story.

"This takes us to the next level on Amazon," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We've already been seeing great response on the platform, and this combination of enhanced customer experience and access to greater ad tools, enable us to scale much faster. We will continue to build our brand and boost visibility on Amazon," she added.

Else Plant-Based Complete Toddler Nutrition was a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the New Releases for the Baby/Toddler Formula category in Fall 2020. The 2-pack format, which was recently released, has already become the top seller in Amazon's New Releases in the Baby Powder formula category.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is focused on innovative, plant-based, food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children and adults. Revolutionizing the global infant nutrition sector, Else provides the healthiest and most sustainable products possible that are all natural, whole foods, clean nutrition with a focus on transparency of ingredients and minimal manufacturing process. Else (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Toddler Nutrition was a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the New Releases for the Baby/Toddler Formula category in Fall 2020. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from the largest infant nutrition companies. Else advisory board members held executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies. Many of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics Harvard Medical School, Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, University Hospital Brussels, Belgium, Tel Aviv University and Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

