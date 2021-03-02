OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ares Strategic Mining Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ares Strategic Mining Inc (TSX-V: ARS; OTCQX: ARSMF), a Vancouver, Canada based mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Ares Strategic Mining upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Ares Strategic Mining begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ARSMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Ares Strategic Mining Inc

Ares Mining has recently acquired the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in U.S. - The Lost Sheep Mine. The Company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, designing a new plant tailored to the ore, acquiring new professional personnel and new strategic partners, and building a global customer base. The Company have offtake and MOU agreements with multinationals secured, and are designing new mining plans to optimize output, as well as acquiring infrastructure investment to meet the demands of the large American market which currently has to import all its fluorspar from abroad. The Company plans a large mining operation, capable of producing industry-grade metspar and acidspar for the world markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

