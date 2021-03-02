Sargento Foods, in Partnership with RITZÂ®, TRISCUITÂ® and WHEAT THINSÂ®, Introduces Balanced BreaksÂ® Cheese & Crackers Snacks

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Sargento Foods is giving cheese lovers a new way to pair real, natural cheese with their favorite snack crackers with its release of Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers Snacks. These new products mark a new partnership between Sargento and Mondelez International, which will combine eight Sargento® natural cheese varieties with RITZ®, TRISCUIT® and WHEAT THINS® snack crackers, to create a classic snack that is easy to enjoy at home, at work or on-the-go.

"We want to provide snackers with even more variety and convenience, and we know that fans of both Sargento and our partnership brands will have their taste buds 'wowed' by these new flavor combinations," said Nikki Mamuric, Director of Marketing of Sargento Foods. "For more than 65 years Sargento has led innovation in the cheese category and we're excited to add these products alongside existing favorites in our Balanced Breaks® product line."

Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers comes in four combinations, each featuring between 7 and 9 grams of protein and up to 170 calories per serving*:

Pepper Jack and Colby Jack Natural Cheeses and RITZ® Mini Crackers

Gouda and Sharp Cheddar Natural Cheeses and TRISCUIT® Mini Original Crackers

Monterey Jack and Mild Cheddar Natural Cheeses and WHEAT THINS® Mini Original Snacks

Low Moisture Mozzarella and Fontina Natural Cheeses and WHEAT THINS® Mini Sundried Tomato & Basil Flavored Snacks

*See nutrition information for total fat and saturated fat content.

Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers are available in packages of three convenient, single-serve, 1.5-ounce snack trays. All varieties include a package lid with a cheerfully cheesy greeting.

The new Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers Snacks can be found online and in the refrigerated section at major retailers nationwide. The new line joins the brand's portfolio of products, including Balanced Breaks® and Sweet Balanced Breaks® snacks. For more information and product availability, visit www.sargento.com. You can also stay up to date on the latest from Sargento on Facebook @SargentoCheese, Twitter @SargentoCheese and Instagram @sargentocheese & @sargentofamily.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.5 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

