4Cable TV International, Inc., Announces PINK Status and the Initiation of the change of name of the company

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) (the "Company") -- A group oriented to become a leader in Cannabis based products markets, today announced that after hard work putting together the Annual Reports for the years 2019 and 2020, the company is now Pink. The hard work that is going into the filings signal the intention of the company to become fully transparent to our shareholders.

We wish to also announce that we have begun the process to change the name of the company. This process needs approvals that may take some time to obtain, we will work hard to make those changes as fast and smooth as possible.

The company will be making some other announcements shortly as we finalize some additional mergers and acquisitions.

The CIGN farm reports that flowers are looking great for the April harvest. Herein, please find pictures taken on March 1, 2021 at the farm.

About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is determined to become a fully integrated Global Cannabis business from seed to sale. Farming is where it all starts, and distribution is where it all goes. The two previous harvests are in manufacturing to create our products for sale in the market. We expect to meet our forecasts in revenues in the second quarter of 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's future business and prospects, strategic plans, and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic and financial conditions; consumer demand for CBD/hemp products and services; volatility in the trading markets and the lack of liquidity in the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its new CBD/hemp strategy; the Company's limited operating history in the CBD/hemp business; the legal status of the Company's CBD/hemp business; risks inherent in the CBD/hemp business; existing and new government regulations and changes in regulatory requirements; risks related to rules and regulations at the U.S. federal, state and municipal levels with respect to CBD/hemp; the Company's ability to obtain financing or raise capital on favorable terms or at all in order to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired businesses; and risks associated with engaging in transactions with third parties, including related parties. For a discussion of additional general risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release are based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1(833) 211-3200

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4cable-tv-international-inc-announces-pink-status-and-the-initiation-of-the-change-of-name-of-the-company-301238187.html

SOURCE 4Cable TV International, Inc.