Globant Acquires CloudShift and broadens its digital and cognitive transformation expertise

LUXEMBOURG, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of CloudShift , a leading Salesforce partner in the UK specialising in multi cloud digital transformation.

With this acquisition, Globant reinforces its leadership in digital and cognitive transformation by scaling its cloud expertise in market leading platforms like Salesforce. At the same time, it will help the Company continue growing its operations in Europe.

"We found in CloudShift an amazing team with deep Salesforce multi-cloud experience and a strong vision of how to deliver digital transformation," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "Just like we do, CloudShift truly understands the challenges that organizations are facing today and have the necessary experience to reinvent business models. We are excited to have this highly innovative and agile company as part of our team and to expand our presence throughout Europe."

Headquartered in London UK, CloudShift has 89 professionals working for renowned brands such as Hitachi, Square Enix, Freshfields and Colliers International. The company is one of the leading Salesforce Regional System Integrators in the UK. Like Globant, CloudShift is a Salesforce Platinum Partner, and has a proven track record of enterprise level digital transformation. This includes deep multi cloud technical expertise in the entire Salesforce product stack including MuleSoft, Tableau and Slack.

"CloudShift design and build innovative digital platforms on Salesforce that help bring companies and customers together. With Globant's digital transformation expertise and global presence, CloudShift are excited to expand our capabilities and Salesforce studio across Europe. We are thrilled to become part of the Globant team, a premier leader in digital and cognitive transformations, recognized worldwide for its ability to incorporate cloud technologies that enhance customer experience and success," said Alastair Murray, CloudShift's founder and CEO.

Martín Umaran, Globant's co-founder and Chief of Staff in charge of M&A, added: "With this acquisition we are moving forward with closing strategic investments in areas that reinforce Globant's value proposition. We have strong expertise in Salesforce gathered under our own Salesforce Studio. CloudShift key partnerships with Salesforce, MuleSoft, Tableau and Slack will help broaden our own portfolio of cloud solutions."

