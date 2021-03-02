>
PRNewswire
Encompass Health and Right at Home announce preferred provider relationship

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:EHC -0.62%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DALLAS, March 2, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National provider of inpatient rehabilitation and home care services Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) and global in-home care and assistance company Right at Home today announced a preferred provider relationship to better meet the needs of home health patients and their families. The relationship, which has been in effect since the fourth quarter of 2020, allows for collaboration opportunities for value-based delivery models that are focused on quality outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

The Encompass Health and Right at Home preferred relationship is structured around a strong mutual commitment to ongoing in-home care innovation. Among other benefits, this relationship provides an additional layer of data for home health care providers that could help improve the transition and support patients with complex healthcare needs.

"In order to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our patients, we must have fully integrated preferred provider relationships with innovative and tech-enabled companies like Right at Home," said Bud Langham, chief strategy and innovation officer for Encompass Health's home health segment.

Kerin Zuger, chief of strategic growth at Right at Home, LLC added, "Our relationship with Encompass Health allows us a unique opportunity to break down the walls and change the way post-acute providers have historically worked together. We are excited to see our efforts with Encompass Health come to fruition in this highly collaborative, patient-centered endeavor."

About Right at Home
Right at Home is a global in-home care and assistance company founded in 1995. With more than 500 locations in the United States and a presence in seven other countries, the company serves seniors and adults living with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, who are thoroughly screened, trained and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. For more information about Right at Home, learn more at www.rightathome.net/about-us.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-and-right-at-home-announce-preferred-provider-relationship-301238318.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


