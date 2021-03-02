>
Ritchie Bros. to discuss construction and transportation insights with FREE March 8 live industry panels

March 02, 2021 | About: TSX:RBA -0.89% NYSE:RBA +0.09%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021

Register online today for the free informative Inside Edge Live Industry Panels hosted online March 8

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. has been selling used commercial assets for decades, resulting in a wealth of in-house expertise and a massive amount of equipment, pricing, and demand data. Over the past several years the company has used this expertise and data to launch new sales solutions, services, and data insights to help customers. On March 8, Ritchie Bros. experts, along with a few special guests, will share new industry knowledge and insights through two FREE online discussion panels for the construction and transportation industries, covering macro trends like 'last mile transport' and residential real estate, supply/demand metrics, potential impacts of the new U.S. administration and more.

On March 8, Ritchie Bros. will host two online industry discussion panels about the construction and transportation industries (CNW Group/Ritchie Bros.)

"Our Inside Edge Live Industry Panels are new way for Ritchie Bros. to connect with customers to share expertise and data to help customers more efficiently and profitably buy and sell equipment and trucks," said Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer and host of the Inside Edge Panels on March 8. "Over the past several years we've improved our data and insight capabilities with RB Asset Solutions and are now supercharging them with Rouse Services as part of the Ritchie Bros. family. Our March 8 panels also include industry guest experts Steve Tam of ACT Research and Michael Vasquez, Executive Board Member of AED and Vice President of MECO Miami."

Inside Edge Live Construction Panel – March 8 at 9 a.m.10 a.m. Pacific | 12 p.m.1 p.m. Eastern
Construction panelists include Doug Olive (Senior Vice President, Pricing, Ritchie Bros.); Doug Rusch (Managing Director, Sales, Rouse Services); Jim Kessler (Chief Operating Offer, Ritchie Bros.); and special guest Michael Vasquez (Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Executive Board member and Vice President of MECO Miami).

Inside Edge Live Transportation Panel – March 8 at 11 a.m.12 p.m. Pacific | 2 p.m.3 p.m. Eastern
Transportation panelists include Rob Slavin (Senior Valuation Analyst, Ritchie Bros.); Tyler Townsend (Director, Strategic Accounts, Ritchie Bros.); Don Nash, (Territory Manager, Ritchie Bros.); and special guest Steve Tam (Vice President, ACT Research).

The Inside Edge Live Industry Panels will be held online, as Microsoft Teams Live Events—no additional software required. Visit rbauction.com/blog to register for one or both of the FREE Inside Edge Live Industry Panels.

For more information, please email [email protected].

About Ritchie Bros.:
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-to-discuss-construction-and-transportation-insights-with-free-march-8-live-industry-panels-301238273.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.


