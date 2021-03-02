Realogy Announces Expansion of Real Estate Program RealSureSM to Atlanta

MADISON, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, and Home Partners of America, a residential real estate investment and management company, today announced the expansion of real estate program RealSure to the Atlanta metropolitan area for home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating real estate agent affiliated with CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA®, or Sotheby's International Realty®.

RealSure, now live in 12 U.S. markets, is designed to get to the bottom of the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home – what is the best price I can sell for in the market, and should I wait to look for my next home until my current home sells? Combined with the expert guidance of a Realogy affiliated agent from one of its well-known brands, RealSure solves for this uncertainty with its two defining features:

RealSure Sell, bringing home sellers the certainty of a 45-day cash offer while they work with a trusted agent to find an even better offer to maximize the sale of their current home; and

RealSure Buy, where the choice is up to the home seller. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy's added benefits help to ensure they can win and move into a home they love with ease including (subject to program terms and conditions):

Assured Close : Extend RealSure's 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving home sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have RealSure's cash offer available; and

: Extend RealSure's 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving home sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have RealSure's cash offer available; and Flex Stay: RealSure clients can stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale while they prepare to move into their next home.

"A true differentiator in Atlanta, RealSure brings both peace of mind to home sellers and a new way for real estate agents affiliated with Realogy brands to serve their clients," said Kristin Aerts, vice president of consumer programs for Realogy. "In a fast-paced market like Atlanta, RealSure gives home sellers instant tools to be more competitive buyers and secure that next home they love."

"We are incredibly excited to provide home sellers in the Atlanta area with the confidence to move forward with their next home, while having the flexibility to do it on their own terms," said Tracey Jeter, vice president of sales and business development for Home Partners of America. "RealSure provides the certainty of a cash offer to sellers, while still offering them the ability to work with an expert real estate agent in order to seek the best price possible."

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Houston as well as Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Sacramento, California. For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, Inc. is a private owner and operator of high-quality single-family retail homes dedicated to making living in a single-family home accessible for more people. Through their innovative Lease Purchase Program, Home Partners has provided access to single family housing for more than 19,000 households all across the country. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market providing home seekers, sellers, and their agents with a range of integrated financial options that limit their risk and help them move forward.

