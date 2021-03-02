TE Connectivity's patent prowess earns Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ranking

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator 2021, showcasing its long-standing dedication to creating a culture that fosters creativity and ingenuity.

The 10th edition of the annual report from Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, identifies companies at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring the culture that produces patents. TE has been named a Top 100 Global Innovator in each of the award's 10 years.

"I am constantly impressed by the innovation that emerges from our global engineering community that helps to make the world safer, sustainable, productive and connected," said TE CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our ability to innovate is an essential part of our customers' journeys as we co-create highly engineered technology that moves the world forward."

TE engineers and inventors have earned or applied for more than 15,000 patents throughout the company's history that have enabled electric and autonomous vehicles, faster data centers, cleaner energy and life-saving medical devices.

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021 come from three continents and 14 countries/regions. The report and a full list of Top 100 organizations can be found at clarivate.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivitys-patent-prowess-earns-clarivate-top-100-global-innovator-ranking-301238015.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.