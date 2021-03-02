>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

TE Connectivity's patent prowess earns Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ranking

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:TEL +3.19%

TE has been honored in each of the award's 10 years

PR Newswire

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 2, 2021

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator 2021, showcasing its long-standing dedication to creating a culture that fosters creativity and ingenuity.

The 10th edition of the annual report from Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, identifies companies at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring the culture that produces patents. TE has been named a Top 100 Global Innovator in each of the award's 10 years.

"I am constantly impressed by the innovation that emerges from our global engineering community that helps to make the world safer, sustainable, productive and connected," said TE CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our ability to innovate is an essential part of our customers' journeys as we co-create highly engineered technology that moves the world forward."

TE engineers and inventors have earned or applied for more than 15,000 patents throughout the company's history that have enabled electric and autonomous vehicles, faster data centers, cleaner energy and life-saving medical devices.

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021 come from three continents and 14 countries/regions. The report and a full list of Top 100 organizations can be found at clarivate.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivitys-patent-prowess-earns-clarivate-top-100-global-innovator-ranking-301238015.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)